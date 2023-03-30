In the age of wellness, sugar has become a hot topic of discussion, and it seems that everyone has an opinion on it. Recently, a tweet by doctor Peter H. Diamandis in which he claimed that “sugar is poison" went viral. However, one person who begs to differ is none other than Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX. In a tweet that has made some people in the health and wellness community raise eyebrows, Musk declared that he eats a donut every morning and is “still alive." The tweet by the Twitter CEO, that now has almost 12 million views, read, “I eat a donut every morning. Still alive.”

I eat a donut every morning. Still alive.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2023

Peter H. Diamandis responded to Elon Musk’s tweet and issued a specific clarification. “Okay Elon, allow me to be more specific. Sugar is a slow poison,” he tweeted.

Okay Elon, allow me to be more specific. Sugar is a slooow poison.— Peter H. Diamandis, MD (@PeterDiamandis) March 28, 2023

The tweet quickly gained traction, with many people reacting in shock. After all, donuts are notoriously high in sugar and are often associated with weight gain and health issues. Others have agreed that the idea is to eat anything and everything in moderation. A tweet read, “If you listen to so many health experts online one may never eat anything again. Everything is not good for the health.”

If you listen to so many health experts online one may never eat anything again. Everything is not good for the health.— CryptoLord NE 📊📈 (@CryptoDefiLord) March 28, 2023

“The biggest problem is not the sugar you add to your food; it is the sugar corporations add to your food,” another user tweeted.

The biggest problem is not the sugar you add to your food; it is the sugar corporations add to your food.— Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) March 28, 2023

“Good news Elon is that when you are ready to step up your physical health optimization, you have an easy picking, just stop ingesting anything with sugar added to it… The first few days/weeks are tough but then it gets easier… and fruit will taste as good as candy eventually,” tweeted a user.

Good news Elon is that when you are ready to step up your physical health optimization, you have an easy picking, just stop ingesting anything with sugar added to it…first few days/weeks are tough but then it gets easier…and fruit will taste as good as candy eventually— Emmet Peppers (@EmmetPeppers) March 28, 2023

This is not the first time Elon Musk has shared his opinion on Twitter. In a recent tweet, he shared what he thought of Google Maps. Before smartphones and Google Maps, solo travel was an adventure like no other. You’d have to pack a physical map and hope that your sense of direction was as good as you thought it was. Those were the days when getting lost was a thrilling part of the journey, and the unknown path was a welcome invitation to explore. Elon Musk recently shared a hilarious meme on how travelling used to be. The meme shows two passengers of a car, trying to navigate their way using a paper map. Musk captioned the post with, “The good old days," reminding us all of the joy and nostalgia that comes with thinking about the pre-internet travel era.

The good old days pic.twitter.com/BohnyiRj32— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

Do you agree with Elon Musk’s idea of the better days of the past?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here