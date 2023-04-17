'Suhas, You Were a Good Man': Twitter User's Real Take on This '3 Idiots' Character Hits Hard

Do you remember the famous line from the movie ‘3 Idiots’ where Rancho tells Pia that Suhas is not a man, but just a price tag? We all had a good laugh when Rancho exposed Suhas’ show-off behaviour by testing his reaction to his expensive belongings with a little bit of ‘chutney’. But, have you ever thought about why Suhas acted that way? Well, a recent tweet enlightened us about a deeper side of Suhas that we may have missed as children, but as adults, we can relate to it more profoundly!

Twitter user Aaraynsh shared a heartfelt note that said, “Suhas, I used to laugh at you as a kid, but as I grew up, I realized you were a good man. Losing a 4-lakh rupee watch, for which you had worked tirelessly, would drive anyone crazy. I now understand how it feels when a pair of 400 dollar shoes get dirty."

Now, doesn’t that hit home? As we mature and start to navigate the materialistic world, we gain a better appreciation for the value of money and how we choose to spend it. And as Aaraynsh rightly pointed out, “Everyone dreams of earning more money, and you were not wrong in making your career choice."

Now, Suhas surely needs a break and must be appreciated because he wasn’t apparently wrong and snarky! After all, as the saying goes, “Money can’t buy happiness, but it’s a lot more comfortable to cry in a Mercedes than on a bicycle." Some real talk that hits hard!

Suhas, I used to laugh at you as a kid, but as I grew up, I realized you were a good man.Losing a 4-lakh rupee watch, for which you had worked tirelessly, would drive anyone crazy. I now understand now how it feels when a pair of 400 dollar shoes get dirty. Everyone dreams… pic.twitter.com/OMR3WVlvEE — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) April 16, 2023

As someone who grew up in the middle class, I understand the struggle to chase IITs and IIMs in pursuit of our dreams.Even spilling chutney on a sherwani worth 1.5 lakhs on your wedding day and having your fiance walk away from the mandap was not funny.You were a hero 🙂 — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) April 16, 2023

And, it looks like this character from a decade-old film played by Olivier Lafont has gained a whole new perspective thanks to a tweet that blew up the Twitterverse! People were quick to flood the comment section, agreeing with the truth bomb that was dropped.

One user commented, “I swear!!! I feel this guy was just a normal person Amir Khan made fun of," while another said, “Perfectly said! And I believe it’s not materialism, it’s a very common trait that anyone would have!"

This is something new perspective of Shuhas, finally someone saw the good in him ✨— Falguni (@falguniv11) April 16, 2023

I swear!!! I feel this guy was just a normal person Amir khan made fun of— Regena Philange (@RizviRegee) April 16, 2023

The last line of this tweet — Rutuja Nirdhar (@RutujaNirdhar) April 16, 2023

Perfectly said! And I believe it’s not materialism, it’s a very common trait that anyone would have!As for career choice, nowadays many people do what suhas did! And actually i always felt that suhas was a metaphor for Chetan Bhagat! IIT, IIM, and then banking!— OjasHvi (@The_Ojashvi) April 16, 2023

They just made us hate to one of d most realistic character of d movie— UD (@Khaas_Lafz) April 16, 2023

These lines“Tumne sab kamaya tha shyad islye tumhe keemat yaad thi” 🙂 pic.twitter.com/g8sjlgX7OU— karishma (@lobster_wand) April 17, 2023

It’s insane how ‘3 Idiots’ just keeps getting more and more relatable with each passing day, and this tweet is living proof of that! And let’s not forget the tweet’s perfect mic drop moment: “Tumne sab kamaya tha shyad islye tumhe keemat yaad thi."

