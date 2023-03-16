Sunny Side Up or Half-Fry? Twitter User Asks People to Name This Dish, Gets 'Egg-cellent' Replies

There are often times when one dish has multiple names. For instance, the Indian street food dish Gol Gappe has multiple names. It is called Puchka in Kolkata and Pani Puri in Maharashtra. Similarly, this one egg dish is half fried for some people and sunny side up for others. It is cooked. It is made by cracking an egg into a small ramekin and slowly adding it to the skillet. Once half-cooked, you can season it with some salt and pepper. Twitter user Abhishek Anand took to the micro blogging site and shared an image of the same. With this, he asked people what they call it at their home.

Abhishek is a Journalist. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “What do you call it here?" Have a look at the image:

Since being uploaded, the image has gone viral and garnered tons of responses. While most people were sarcastic, there were people who also gave genuine answers. “Isme Aam ka koi bhi mishran nahi hota Fir bhi log ise #Aamlet kahte hain," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “High cholesterol." One Twitter user wrote, “Half Egg Fry." Here are a few responses:

Disposable coffee cup— Vipin Bihari | विपिन बिहारी |وپن اپادھیائے (@vipinUPPSS) March 15, 2023

Rasgulla— Amit Rana (@The_Amit_Rana) March 15, 2023

Half Fry Egg.My all time favorite breakfast dish. Hafte mein 3-4 din yehi mera breakfast hota hai. — RG for PM✋ (@standon1983) March 15, 2023

Ye UPSC type question hai, tag any ias/ips you know.— Rahul Singh (@rahulsinghxl) March 15, 2023

आमलेट — Rajani Singh (@RajaniS52295721) March 15, 2023

सफ़ेद आलू— Dr Venkatesh Saroj (@venkateshsaroj1) March 15, 2023

Egg half fry Yammi…..— Adv. Sanam Ansari (@Adv_sanamansari) March 15, 2023

Egg pouch— RAhul Kumar Mishra (@rahulmshr) March 15, 2023

अंडे का चीला— SHOEB KHAN FB 4K (@shoeb_quadre) March 15, 2023

What do you call this dish?

