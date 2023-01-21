Super Rare 'UFO-Like' Cloud Formation Hovers Over Turkey in Viral Video

There was no alien invasion happening in Bursa, Turkey, and it is not an editing trick either. People just casually witnessed a marvel of nature. The city of Bursa lies at the base of a mountain range. The phenomenon called a lenticular cloud.is more likely due to the geographical location. Nonetheless, it looks breathtaking. A social media user shared a clip of the super rare cloud formation on their Twitter handle. The clouds certainly seem like the shape of a UFO and the sunrise is giving it the perfect orange hue to make it look even more mesmerizing. The lenticular cloud formation was captured from what looks like a moving vehicle. The Twitter user captioned the post, “A different sky view in Bursa in the morning.” Check it out here:

Bursa’da sabah saatlerinde farklı bir gökyüzü manzarası 🥰 pic.twitter.com/rV31I0IO2X— F İ R U Z E (@firuzedr16) January 19, 2023

According to MetOffice U.K, lenticular clouds sometimes form downwind of hills or mountains. People will find them resembling a lot like the traditional shape of flying saucers, commonly called a UFO, in science fiction. In fact, they look so similar, real lenticular clouds are believed to be one of the most common explanations for UFO sightings across the world. These super rare clouds are a visible sign of mountain waves in the air. Though it is not absolutely necessary for these clouds to be visible for mountain waves to exist.

The lenticular clouds can give rise to very strong gusty winds in one place, with still air only a few hundred meters away. Pilots of powered aircraft tend to avoid flying near these formations due to turbulence. However, skilled glider pilots can tell from the shape of the clouds where the air will be rising.

In case you’re wondering how these super rare clouds form, under the right circumstances, when air blows across a mountain range it can set up a train of large standing waves in the air downstream. This is pretty similar to ripples forming in a river when water flows over an obstruction. With enough moisture in the air, the rising motion of the wave will cause water vapour to condense, that is how you get lenticular clouds.

