Dr Anna Livingstone, retired GP in Limehouse East London, is going viral on Twitter since a video of her speaking in fluent Sylheti Bengali surfaced. Sylheti is often considered a Bengali dialect or an independent language. Dr Livingstone learned it as a means to understand her patients in the 80s, when there were no interpreters available.

In an interview with London Bangla Voice, Dr Livingstone spoke about how her patients in the 80s knew only Bengali and no English, and how it pushed her to learn the language to help them. She joked about how she knows smatterings of various languages. Twitter has been in awe of how much persistence it would have taken her to learn Bengali all by herself. People who have met Dr Livingstone also shared stories of her work as a tireless activist.

The feat is remarkable also because Sylheti does not yet have a standardised script and is considered an under-recognised language.

This superhero is a retired GP in Limehouse East LondonI’m in tears because she’s saying she learned Bengali in the 80’s to understand her patients because there were no interpreters This is British pride she should be a household name ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fp5JK3GKr4 — Halima Khan (@HalimaNyomi) March 8, 2023

This is amazing. She is speaking Sylheti which does not have a written form, to learn it with no grounding in it is astounding. https://t.co/J9cuttvHHm— Tashmia Owen FRSA (@dancinginshado) March 10, 2023

Dr Livingstone - one of many Tower Hamlets GP legends. We are so proud of all our GPs - superstars shining a light in East London #weloveGPs #iamaGPinTowerHamlets @THGPCareGroup @DrSelvarajah @rob_tam @clairedocdavies @aharborne @OsmanBhatti https://t.co/rcfmXhjyjN— Tower Hamlets Community Health Service - THCHS (@THCHS1) March 10, 2023

Wow she speaks Bangla better than me! Hats off! https://t.co/ml5GRUOCUH— Reeta Chakrabarti (@reetacbbc) March 9, 2023

This is so wholesome I love this. It shows how language can be used to connect people, on a level that transcends borders due to historical periods and moments in time. https://t.co/ULKSBlzBpP— Karim Wafa Al-Hussaini (@DrKarimWafa) March 10, 2023

What an absolutely beautiful soul.❤️People like this should be national heroes and celebrated.❤️ https://t.co/ktCY9ki7gG — redsarah99 #BlackLivesMatter (@redsarah99) March 9, 2023

Watching it for the millionth time and crying my eyes out bc life can’t have been easy for South Asians who had moved here and experienced bigotry, and to have someone who knew syhleti (!!!) must’ve been so amazing https://t.co/d78nm4otpj— Rashida (@EduRashida) March 9, 2023

Dr Livingstone certainly is one of the people restoring our faith in humanity!

