Home » Buzz » 'Superhero': London Doctor Speaks Fluent Sylheti Bengali, Says She Learnt it For Patients
2-MIN READ

'Superhero': London Doctor Speaks Fluent Sylheti Bengali, Says She Learnt it For Patients

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 09:27 IST

London

Dr Anna Livingstone has been winning hearts. (Photo: Twitter/@annaeleri)

Dr Anna Livingstone has been winning hearts. (Photo: Twitter/@annaeleri)

Dr Anna Livingstone, a retired GP in Limehouse East London, speaks fluent Sylheti Bengali, which she learnt to help her patients in the 80s when there were no interpreters around.

Dr Anna Livingstone, retired GP in Limehouse East London, is going viral on Twitter since a video of her speaking in fluent Sylheti Bengali surfaced. Sylheti is often considered a Bengali dialect or an independent language. Dr Livingstone learned it as a means to understand her patients in the 80s, when there were no interpreters available.

In an interview with London Bangla Voice, Dr Livingstone spoke about how her patients in the 80s knew only Bengali and no English, and how it pushed her to learn the language to help them. She joked about how she knows smatterings of various languages. Twitter has been in awe of how much persistence it would have taken her to learn Bengali all by herself. People who have met Dr Livingstone also shared stories of her work as a tireless activist.

The feat is remarkable also because Sylheti does not yet have a standardised script and is considered an under-recognised language.

Dr Livingstone certainly is one of the people restoring our faith in humanity!

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture.
  1. bengali
  2. doctors
  3. london
first published:March 11, 2023, 09:27 IST
last updated:March 11, 2023, 09:27 IST
