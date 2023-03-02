CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Byomkesh' Was Seriously Underrated and Twitter Thinks it Deserved More

Sushant Singh Rajput's Detective Byomkesh Bakshy was severely underrated. (Credits: YRF)

Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' was seriously underrated and Twitter thinks the film deserved more.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!’ may have been one of his most underrated works, yet one of the most brilliant ones. Twitter users are of the opinion that we have truly been sleeping on the gem. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial, on the whole, failed to make much of an impact when it released back in 2015 and now word on the streets is that it should have!

Film Twitter has been discussing some of the “best-looking" Bollywood films- costumes, cinematography, lighting- with a Twitter user compiling a thread of all of them. Another user happened to mention Sushant Singh Rajput’s Byomkesh as one among them and Twitter users agreed that the film deserved more.

“Sushant’s best work, Dibakar’s best work, best film about colonial times, best murder mystery, best film set in Calcutta, one of the 5 best detective movies of the last 20 years on an international level. perfect mix of sex, love, mystery, aesthetics- I could go on and on and on," one Twitter user wrote.

Sadly, fans can no longer push for a sequel with Sushant due to the unfortunate turn of events.

