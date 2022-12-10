SUV's Narrow Escape from Being Hit By a Train Captured in Hair-raising Video

A group of people in a car managed to narrowly escape death. The hair-raising footage that has been shared by NowThis News on Instagram shows how an SUV narrowly misses being hit by a train after being pushed by a truck. The video begins with an SUV waiting at the train track crossing, but a few seconds later a truck appears and pushes the SUV onto the tracks. Two men quickly get out of the car and stare at the truck driver, who then moves his vehicle behind. Towards the end of the video, just before the train arrived, the SUV driver pushed the accelerator and saved himself and the vehicle.

“SUV narrowly misses being hit by a train. This SUV sat on the tracks as a train was quickly approaching. After being pushed onto the railway tracks by a truck, the driver got out of the way just in time,” the caption of the video read.

On seeing this video, social media users were convinced that the truck driver wanted to do something bad. One of the users wrote, “The truck driver wanted to see something and quickly backed up when the train was coming. Sir you tried to kill them and I don’t know why these people seem calm I need to see what happened after”. Another user wrote, “Is no one going to explain why the truck driver was trying to murder someone.” A third user mentioned, “We all wanna know why the truck was pushing the car into the tracks.”

Watch the video below:

Previously, a video of an RPF head constable’s quick action saved a minor girl from being run over by a moving train. A minor girl was attempting to board a moving train at Kerala’s Tirur railway station when the incident occurred. Things went wrong when the train began to speed up, causing the girl to slip and fall on the platform. However, an RPF officer on the scene came to her aid and moved the girl away from the train, preventing a major accident.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here