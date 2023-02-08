Pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding have taken over the Internet. The couple tied the knot on Tuesday at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Within a few hours, they shared the first pictures from their big day and left fans into a tizzy. Amid a lot of anticipation about the arrangements at their grand wedding, Swiggy, an online food delivery platform, asked Twitter users to imagine that they were at the invite-only wedding and share what they would talk about the food at the ceremony in the comments section. In a tweet, Swiggy wrote, “Pretend in the replies that you are talking about food at Sid and Kiara’s wedding.”

pretend in the replies that you are talking about food at sid kiara wedding 😋— Swiggy (@Swiggy) February 7, 2023

Social media users let their imaginations run wild. They flocked to the comments section of Swiggy’s tweet with some quirky responses. One of the users wrote, “Ye manchurian toh kaafi badiya hai, 1 aur plate leke aati hu (this manchurian tastes amazing, I shall go get myself another plate).”

Ye manchurian toh kaafi Badiya hai 1 aur plate leke aati hu— Isha gupta (@ishag08) February 7, 2023

Another user wrote, “Ice cream and mithai pehle kha lu khatam na ho jaye (I shall eat the ice cream and desserts first or else it shall get finished).”

Icecream and mithai pehle kha lu khatam na ho jaye— ✶｡ 🎀 𝒮𝓊𝒷𝒽_subh🎀｡✶👩🏼‍💻✨💫❣️ (@little_girl014) February 7, 2023

One more user wrote, “Ye Rajasthan ka Dal-Baati toh ekdam best hi hai. Best decision, Sid-Kiara.”

Ye Rajasthan ka Dal-Baati toh ekdam best hi hai. Best decision, Sid-Kiara! 😹😅— Kanika Choudhary (@DalRotiForLife) February 7, 2023

Take a look at a few more comments below:

Are ye ice cream counter khula kyu nhi ab tak— MADDY (@cricmaddster) February 8, 2023

Mehenga lag raha hai.. khana— Cheeni (@AnanyaNigam1801) February 7, 2023

The wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took place at the Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer. The Shershaah co-stars, who never publicly discussed their romance, announced their wedding on social media with stunning pictures from their special day. They wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

Kiara looked lovely in a bespoke lehenga in empress rose tones that had been expertly crafted by Manish Malhotra. The elaborate embroidery of the Roman architecture on the lehenga was inspired by the couples’ great affection for the city of domes. Sidharth looked dashing in a dreamy custom Manish Malhotra creation, complementing his stunning bride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Swiggy also stays in the game when it comes to trending topics. Earlier, it shared a cheesy post featuring the couple’s characters from their superhit film Shershaah. In the picture, the duo is seen smiling while looking adorably at each other. Along with the picture, the food delivery app wrote in the caption, “When you ask ‘what’s your fav dessert?’ and they say ‘you’.” Take a look.

when you ask "what's your fav dessert?" and they say "you" 🥰 pic.twitter.com/CvlD9xN9z3— Swiggy (@Swiggy) February 7, 2023

So, what are your thoughts about Swiggy’s latest tweet on Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding?

