Swiggy Asks What Dish Comes to Mind When People Hear 'Heartbreak,' Twitter Responds

Food delivery app Swiggy took to its official Twitter handle and asked people what food comes to their head when they hear “heartbreak." Every person, at some point in their life, have got their heart broken. And food always helps decrease the pain. The tweet, therefore, attracted may eyeball. “what’s the first dish that comes to your mind when you hear “heartbreak”?" read the tweet.

While for some, its ice cream, for many it is their all-time favourite biryani. “Zomato yaad aata hai," wrote a Twitter user, mocking the app. Here are a few responses:

Dal bata— Vipulrockz (@vipul_rockz) December 21, 2022

Golgappe— Sad we (@sadhvinarula) December 21, 2022

Chur chur naan — Muditt Ssapra (@mudit7408) December 21, 2022

Biryani anytime— Aksh (@Shinehighh_) December 21, 2022

Recently, Swiggy was in news after they got the golden badge on Twitter. The food delivery app took full advantage of the moment in a hilarious fashion. It changed its Twitter bio using a popular dialogue from the 2003 film ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’, along with a funny caption.

Swiggy shared a screenshot of their bio with the golden tick. “Carrom ramvanu, juice pivanu, majjani life," the bio said. “Our gold tick is laddoo," reads the caption of the post.

The funny dialogue in the movie was uttered by a character when he was drinking juice and playing carrom with Sanjay Dutt’s character.

Meanwhile, earlier, in another Swiggy story, a delivery agent was “deactivated" by the company after sending inappropriate texts to a customer. As per a DNA report, the delivery agent, who had delivered groceries to the woman’s doorstep, had sent her texts like “Miss you lot" and “nice your beauty, wonderful behaviour [sic]". The woman, who goes by Prapthi on Twitter, claimed that she had filed a complaint with Swiggy’s support team. Prapthi wrote in a tweet that she had ordered groceries from Swiggy Instamart on Tuesday night and the delivery executive sent her the aforementioned “creepy" text messages on WhatsApp later.

