The first thing you do when you start to like someone or develop a crush on them is to try to learn about their likes and preferences to identify areas of similar interest. You could discover many things that are a wonderful fit throughout this process, as well as other preferences that are completely poles apart. What would you do, for instance, if your crush revealed that they hate chai?

This comment may come as quite a shock to someone who views chai as an emotion, lives for their cup of tea, and cannot function without it.

Swiggy, the food delivery app, asked people for their reactions if their crush declared they detested chai. The tweet read, “Your crush says they hate chai. What’s your reaction?” Swiggy also requested that only GIFs are welcomed as replies to the tweet.

your crush says they hate chai. what’s your reaction? (reply with gifs only)— Swiggy (@Swiggy) February 27, 2023

It’s safe to assume that the post elicited several humorous GIFs and memes in response from Twitter users.

One user responds to Swiggy’s post with a reference to Shark Tank India and a GIF of Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, with the popular phrase “for that reason, I am out."

Another user shares a GIF from the TV series The Big Bang Theory with Sheldon and Leonard in it and the text - “What a noob.”

Referring to yet another iconic dialogue, a user shared a GIF from cult comedy movie Phir Hera Pheri where Baburoa says, “Utha le re deva, utha le re baba.”

How can we miss out on “seh lenge thoda” from Welcome?

Your crush will undoubtedly ruin your mood if you are a chai enthusiast and he/she claims to detest the beverage. This GIF will be the perfect fit for that moment.

Check out some more ROFL responses:

With spectacular GIF replies, Swiggy’s most recent Twitter thread has left internet users in splits.

