Sydney Man Spends Rs 4.3 Crore Accidently Deposited in His Bank Account, Gets Jailed

A rapper in Australia who woke up to find nearly £425,000 (approximately Rs 4.33 crore) deposited in his bank account has now pleaded guilty. According to a report by 9Now, rapper Abdel Ghadia who is a resident of Western Sydney went on a while spending spree after receiving the lump sum amount. The money in his account belonged to a couple who mistakenly entered the wrong number during the bank transfer for the payment of a house. The 24-year-old allegedly spend the money on bars of gold bullion, makeup, and designer clothes.

He appeared before Sydney’s Burwood Local Court where he pleaded guilty to two counts of dealing with the proceeds of the crime. Another report by Mirror UK suggests, the rapper who is also known as Slimmy, initially denied spending the money. The court documents of 2020 assessed by the portal revealed that the couple was in the final stages of completing the purchase of the house when they were instructed to send the money to a Commonwealth Bank account. However, the couple was devastated after being informed that their money couldn’t be traced.

Later, it was alleged that the huge sum had accidentally landed in Ghadia’s account. During the initial interrogation, the rapper completely denied spending the money. In 2021, the police apprehended the rapper and he finally revealed to the officers that he “just woke up and saw the money” in his bank account. “The money just dropped into my account and I spent it. I had no idea how it got there, and I told the bank, but I did go and spend it,” said the rapper.

He was scheduled for sentencing in December and now that Magistrate has handed the rapper an 18-month prison sentence. As per the reports, he cannot be sent out on parole for a period of ten months. However, the gold purchased by Ghadia is yet to be recovered by the authorities.

