Most Shah Rukh Khan movies have one, two, or many of his Bollywood friends giving a brief appearance on the screen, giving viewers a wholesome treat to watch! Be it as recently as Salman Khan featuring in ‘Pathaan’ or several big personalities making it in ‘Om Shanti Om’, King Khan’s films are always driven by an experience that’s just another level! While many of the cameo roles played in SRK’s movie are easily identified, one such star’s appearance that went unnoticed in ‘Main Hoon Na’ was of Tabu. Yes, you heard that right! It’s been almost 20 years since the movie hit the theatres and most of us didn’t know that Tabu had a very small role in the 2004 blockbuster, till date.

If you are an ardent SRK fan, then you would’ve definitely watched ‘Main Hoon Na’ almost a hundred times. So, do you remember the scene when everyone was trying to make ‘Major Ram’ prepare for the prom night? This is when Tabu made a blink-and-miss appearance in the sequence that has now been decoded online! Watch this clip and make out how the Indian actress played a cameo role in Farah Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’.

This sent Instagrammers into a frenzy as they couldn’t believe how she missed the sight of the eagle-eyed users to date. “I have watched this movie so many times, today I came to know that she was there in that movie,” wrote a user. “That’s true I have also seen it many times… one of my favorites but never noticed her,” commented the other. The third user remarked, “Yup I noticed her a bit ago and always wondered why wasn’t she given special credits in the last song?” while the fourth one quipped, “Tabu was a law student and had no social life. Hope she takes interns”.

Reportedly, it was Farah Khan who wanted Tabu to be in at least one frame of her debut movie as she believed her to be a lucky charm. Interesting!

