Taiwan Man Uses Barcode Tattoo On His Forearm To Make Payments

We are living in an era of cashless transactions where QR codes and UPI apps are becoming increasingly common. As a result, making payments have become way easier as one does not have to carry cash anymore. However, a Taiwanese man apparently even finds the digital payment method cumbersome. The man felt it was inconvenient to take his phone out of his pocket every time he needed to make a payment and thus, came up with an interesting solution.

According to Oddity Central, the unnamed man from Taiwan went viral on the country’s social media platform ‘Dcard’ after he flaunted a barcode he got tattooed onto his forearm. In a video posted on the platform, the man revealed that he was contemplating getting a tattoo for a long time and wanted to do something unique with it. That is when the idea of tattooing his payment app barcode hit him.

It was a challenging task as even a little deviation in the length or thickness of the bars would defeat the purpose but the tattoo artist hit the bull’s eye. In the video, the man displayed using the barcode on his forearm to make payments.

However, he has advised others not to get inspired by him as it may not always work. He also said that with time, his own tattoo may fade away and the barcode might not work. The man concluded by saying that he is worried about the maintenance of the barcode tattoo.

Earlier, a Russian doctor named Alexander Volchek was dubbed ‘Doctor Chip’ by Russian media after he had implanted chips, including his bank card chip, under his skin. Following that, he just had to swipe his hand at payment counters instead of a card.

