Tamil Nadu Man Grows 60 kg of Jumbo Yams in His Garden, Hopes to Set Record

Thanks to his interest in agriculture, Wilson, a native of the Verkizhambi Kallanguzhi area of Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district, has grown jumbo yams in his garden. The 72-year-old man, after retiring from his post as a regional development officer, is now investing time in agriculture and growing crops including yams, bananas, and coconuts in his garden.

Wilson has been producing and harvesting yams in large numbers. Meanwhile, news recently emerged that a farmer from Kerala has broken records by harvesting 45 kg of yam. Learning about this, Wilson has begun growing sweet potato plants as an experiment in an attempt to break the Kerala man’s record. He has therefore gathered sweet potato plants that have reached maturity and are prepared for harvest.

A particular plant from Wilson’s garden had 60 kg of gigantic yams, and another plant had 55 kg of yam. The locals were surprised to observe the mega-size yams for the first time. Eventually, Wilson has asked the Tamil Nadu government’s horticulture department authorities for assistance in order for the enormous yams he picked in his garden to be included on the record list.

Such jumbo anomalies pop up in nature from time to time. Recently, a 210-gram egg laid by a chicken in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur may have broken the national record for the biggest egg in India. According to a report by the Times of India, the chicken belongs to a poultry farm in the Talsande village of the Kolhapur district. Experts claim that there may be three to four yolks inside this egg laid by this chicken of the Hy-line and W-80 breed. The giant egg was first spotted by Dilip Chavan, the owner of this poultry farm in the Chavan Mala region on October 16.

Chavan has been in the poultry farming business for over 4 decades but claims never once in his career, he came across an egg as large as this. At first, the egg was measured by him with a scale for its size and was also weighed. On Sunday, the egg was about 200 grams, however, when the owner cross-checked it again on Monday, it weighed 210 grams. The weight of the egg was cross-checked with three different weight scales by the owner, confirming its weight as 210 grams.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here