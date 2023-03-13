Shah Rukh Khan’s generosity and kindness is something which is everyone is aware of. But who knew that the king of Bollywood would also be the best host? Desi Twitter has given this title to SRK after a video of actress Taapsee Pannu went viral. In the video, Taapsee can be seen talking about the time she first met the actor at his Bandra house ‘Mannat.’ She explained how she felt so nice that he remembered her by name.

Further into the video, she narrates a hilarious story which shows how SRK treats everybody with utmost respect. The video has been posted on Twitter by Syed Irfan Ahmad and is of the actress’ interaction with ‘The Lallantop.’

On seeing Taapsee, SRK introduced her as “one of the finest actors in the country." What happens next will leave you in splits. Here is the viral video:

Tapsee Pannu talking about meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time at Mannat. pic.twitter.com/cyACgpTfVq— Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) March 12, 2023

In the next video, Taapsee talk about how SRK sees you off to the car. “Basically SRK is the best host in the whole Bollywood," read the caption.

Basically SRK is the best host in the whole Bollywood pic.twitter.com/qShwSTHWQL— Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) March 12, 2023

The video, since uploaded, has garnered over 70K views. “Even if you don’t hear the name, you’ll know who she’s talking about… That’s my man.. He’s the Best," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Only one man can do this. @iamsrk. King for a reason."

Meanwhile, earlier, an old video went viral wherein SRK can be seen having a casual chat with a German woman who was working on a project in India. In the video, SRK told the German woman about another woman from her country who had watched ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ and was doing a study on Indian films. He also told her to bring him some German films when she came around the next time, as he had watched films in many languages but hadn’t yet, at that point of time, watched a German movie.

