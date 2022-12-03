Teacher Dances to Bhojpuri Song With Students in Classroom, Gets Criticised

A video of a teacher dancing to a Bhojpuri song in the classroom has gone viral on the internet. The video was not well received by social media users, who mocked the teacher for filming a dance video with the students. In the clip, posted on Twitter, a teacher, dressed in a saree, is seen dancing to the Bhojpuri song titled ‘Patli Kamariya Mori’ in the classroom. Towards the end of the video, the camera pans towards the students who start waving and jumping

Watch the video below:

The video garnered over 2.77 lakh views and counting. Several Twitter users found the video offensive. Some even called for the teacher to be suspended since this violated classroom decorum. One of the users wrote, “Bad very bad..!”.

Another user wrote, “These kinds of teachers are responsible for the degradation of morals and manners in students along with parents of course.. They should quit this noble profession instead of destroying its decency”.

A third user wrote, “This is what the teacher is teaching the students? “Patli kamariya mori”?”

Some users demanded that such songs should be altogether. “Songs being made. No censor on lyrics. So? Everyone including children gets to watch. It is obvious that young minds get influenced by things which they see day in and day out. Young teachers are no exception as well as the kids. Ban the songs first then think of banning teacher”.

Previously, a video of a teacher teaching the Hindi alphabet through a song had gone viral. The clip showed the teacher standing in front of a blackboard with Hindi alphabets written on it. He then appeared to sing a special line for each letter, which the students then repeated

The video has amassed over 5 lakh views on the platform.

