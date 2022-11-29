Teacher Quits Job To Take Care Of Lover As Part Of ‘Stay At Home Girlfriend’ Trend

Gone are the days when women used to be housewives, being dependent on their partner’s earnings. And, a lot of women are now financially independent of their partners. However, a new TikTok trend revealed that a bunch of women have a completely different take on the same.

These women post about living off their boyfriends’ money and enjoying a stress-free life, using their partners’ credit cards to finance all their needs – from clothes to makeup. They have been dubbed ‘stay at home girlfriends’, who take care of the home and their husbands instead of working. It is quite similar to the concept of housewives.

The concept, which has been deemed regressive and anti-feminist by many, still has many takers and one of them is 28-year-old Summer Hawkins, who is living with her rich partner, Biggs Chris. Chris is a property mogul and appeared on the sixth season of the popular show Love Island. On the other hand, Summer, who had a promising job as a teacher, quit it and moved in with Chris to be a stay-at-home girlfriend. After meeting him at a club and spending the weekend together, Summer decided to move in with him. Five months later, when Chris asked her to move to Glasgow with him, she left her London home, as well as her job, and settled in Glasgow, 400 miles away. And, she has no qualms about it.

As reported by the Mirror, Summer Hawkins is happy taking care of Chris by waking up early and turning on the shower for him, making him hot chocolate and preparing whatever breakfast he wants. “I kiss him goodbye as he leaves for work and starts my cleaning routine. I begin in the living area and work my way through the kitchen, bedrooms, and bathroom. I’ll go errands in the afternoon, such as walking Prince, our dog, shopping, going to the gym, or receiving spa services. I get my nails done every three weeks, every two weeks for my eyelashes, and occasionally I use a sunbed,” shared Summer.

She also said that after Chris returns from work, they spend some quality time together like watching a movie. Chris, according to Summer, also appreciates her by occasionally washing his own plates.

All this does seem regressive but the Mirror quoted relationship expert Anna Williamson as saying, “It is a potential breeding ground for power struggles. There’s nothing wrong with just one partner working, but there needs to be clarity, respect and independence at all times for both.”

