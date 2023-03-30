More often than not, we come across posts on the internet that instantly send us back to our childhood days. The carefree days were full of fun and the only cause of worry was the report card at the end of the term. While usually report cards are a source of stress, this one, featuring a unique remark by the teachers, is here to leave you in splits. At first glance, you might be impressed with the student’s academic achievement. The photo shows a list of subjects along with marks and grades obtained by the student in each one of them. But what steals the show is the teacher’s remark that read, “She has passed away.”

It seems quite obvious that the teacher implied that the student has passed the class. But the grammatical goof-up resulted in viral content. While many were left in splits, there were others who questioned the authenticity of the report card.

A user joked, “Not only she, but many others must also have ‘passed away’.”

One user assumed the photo to be fake and wrote, “Seems to be fake. Neither school’s name nor the student’s name is visible which is very unusual.”

A user pointed noticed one of the subjects being Chichewa. This led to the speculation that the report card can be from an “African continent”.

One user wrote, “This seems far worse than “passed out", that other usage for having graduated.”

A second user pointed out, “Chichewa is a Bantu language spoken in parts of Malawi, where it is an official national language along with English, and also in Zambia, Mozambique, where the language is known as Chinyanja, and Zimbabwe. Between 7 and 8 million people speak Chichewa.”

Another social media user wrote, “This doesn’t seem to be of Indian school teachers’ but still is getting attention widely. It states 2019 year and seems it’s from the African continent.”

One Twitter user offered a different perception and wrote, “A different take: English is after all a Foreign language, why should we deride ourselves for not knowing its nuances?”

