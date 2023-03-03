Florida men have been making rounds on social media for quite some time. Now it is time for Florida alligators to shine. Well, at least this one in particular deserves the hype. A Florida gator has just challenged a metal fence and emerged victorious. In a stunning display of brute force, this creature bent the bars and broke right through them. The clip captured from the town of Placida showed how easy it was for it to break through a metal fence as if it was made of paper. It was almost like watching a real-life superhero. The video has been making the rounds on social media, and it’s not hard to see why. Who needs Marvel’s Avengers when you have alligators like these, right? Then again, there’s never a dull moment in the Sunshine State. It’s no wonder Florida is known for its quirky news stories.

For many social media users, this did not come as a surprise, especially because of the construction standards of the state. Others remarked that watching clips like this reminds them why they never visit Florida. A few remarked that it looked like the gator has done it before. A user wrote, “When you remember how low construction standards are in Florida, it makes more sense.”

“That kind of reminds me of myself one time a vending machine had Spicy Nacho Doritos and I didn’t have any cash. Not that I’m proud of myself…” read another tweet.

Another person tweeted, “It is technically a dinosaur, and he probably just got done watching Jurassic Park for the first time at that dude’s house.”

Alligators in Florida are not only making rounds on the internet for breaking through a fence. In a horrifying incident reported from the US state last month, a 10 feet alligator dragged a woman inside a lake. The 85-year-old was walking with her leashed dog by the lake. Out of nowhere the massive beast emerged out of the water and pounced at her. Glorai Serge is reported to be killed during the incident. Footage captured Serge trying to get her pooch away from the alligator’s jaw before the predator grabs and drags her into the lake. The elderly woman’s neighbour who witnessed the incident frantically called 911 for help.

The authorities warned residents to be careful about walking their pets near the lakes and ponds in the area.

