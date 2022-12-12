Telangana Man Buys Dream Sports Bike Worth Rs 2.85 Lakh With 112 Bags of 1 Rupee Coins

In a surprising incident, a youngster from Telangana bought his favourite sports bike with his savings of 1-rupee coins of 112 bags and made his long cherished dream real.

Venkatesh has been pursuing polytechnic education and is a resident of Tarakarama Colony in Ramakrishnapur in Mancherial district head quarters, Telangana. He had been dreaming of buying a sports bike on his own and wanted to roam on the favourate bike in his home town. He started savings of 1-rupee coins in order to purchase the bike.

One fine morning, he entered a sports bike showroom carrying as many as 112 bags, which contained 1-rupee coins. Venkatesh approached the showroom authorities and expressed his long-time-desire in purchasing a sports bike.

Initially, the showroom staff hesitated to take the large number of coins to sell out sports bike to a passionate youngster. However, later, they convinced and surprised with his life-time-ambition to get a bike at any cost.

It took half-day-time for them to count the coins worth Rs.2.85 lakh, informed the same to Venkatesh that the amount is sufficient to purchase the sports bike.

The showroom authorities handed over a brand new bike to the polytechnic student. They felt that though it is a herculean task to them to count the 1-rupee coins in 112 bags to sell a bike to the youngster. However, his determination and commitment in saving coins for a long period made them finish the task with appreciation towards the bike lover.

