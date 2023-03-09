Milkuri Gangavva, a 62-year-old YouTuber, proved that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams by taking her first flight. A former agricultural labourer and a daily wager, Gangavva gained fame through her appearances on “My Village Show," a YouTube channel showcasing Telangana’s rural life and culture. Her recent viral video depicted her boarding a plane for the first time, demonstrating that age is no barrier to achieving your goals.

The video shows Milkuri Gangavva stepping into the airplane with a mix of excitement and nervousness, like any novice flyer. She seemed fascinated by the airplane’s surroundings and struggled with the seat belt. She was initially frightened by the height, indicating that her ears hurt during the flight. Gangavva recounted her experience in her well-known Telugu dialect, and her first flight was clearly a memorable one, as seen in her joyous conclusion to the video.

Despite the language barrier, the internet was full of praise for a delightful video featuring Gangavva, an Indian YouTuber, comedian, and actress known for her Telangana dialect of the Telugu language. One commenter wrote, “Great job bro. I don’t understand your language but you have done a great job i am waiting for this day to take my mom in flight”. Another commenter remarked, “Sometimes expressions are sufficient to tell the whole story." Many viewers praised Gangavva for her inspirational story, noting that success can come at any age if you keep working hard and chasing your dreams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milkuri Gangavva (@gangavva)

Interestingly, some people in the comments section were unaware that Gangavva is already a famous celebrity in the Telugu industry, having acted in several films and amassed millions of followers on her YouTube channel. Gangavva’s rise to fame is all the more impressive given her background as a farm worker. She made her Telugu cinema debut in 2019 with the film Mallesham and later appeared in iSmart Shankar. In 2020, she competed on the Telugu reality TV show Bigg Boss 4 as one of the 19 contestants.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here