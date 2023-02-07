Rajanna Siricilla, Telangana: To thank Google and YouTube for recognising the hidden talents of the artists, Telangana YouTubers organised “Google Ammaku Bonalu” (feast festival for Google) at Vemulawada temple town on February 5, 2023. The artists of the integrated Karimnagar district under the banner of Industry of Telangana Folk (ITF) offered bonalu or feast to Goddess Jathara Budhi Pochamma on behalf of YouTube and Google in Vemulawada pilgrimage of Rajanna Sircilla district.

While YouTube is considered a source of entertainment, it has been providing livelihood to many people including folk artists. Even the regional artists of the combined Karimnagar district are getting recognised with their own channels on YouTube. Uploading videos, folk songs, and comedy skits to their channels get them good viewership as regional talents attract many from across the globe.

At a time when many software companies are laying off their employees due to the ongoing economic slowdown, artists from this Telangana district thanked Google and YouTube for giving them good revenues for their skills without affecting their incomes. ‘YouTube is a big platform for artists and it showed us a path to lead a life with dignity and provide us food to survive’ stated one of the artists.

Taking to the streets, a large number of YouTubers queued from Telangana Martyrs Memorial and Goddess Mahankali Temple to Jathara Budhi Pochamma Temple in Vemulawada town to offer bonalu to the Goddess. The streets reverberated with the songs and dances of the online content creators as they performed various art forms during the celebration.

This enthralled the locals of Vemulawada as artists showcased their skills without disturbing the vehicular traffic on the roads. They also appreciated the YouTubers for choosing a spiritual path to express gratitude to the online platforms, mainly YouTube and Google. The artists also wish to celebrate the Bonalu festivals across the entire Telangana state in a similar manner.

