Ten Boys Vs Ten Girls Left Unsupervised in House for Social Experiment and Results Were Terrifying

In what comes as a controversial social experiment, a total of ten boys and girls were left in a house for a week, completely unsupervised. It all started in the early 2000s when producers from Channel 4’s Cutting Edge decided to create a documentary titled “Boys Alone." It focussed on how ten boys aged 11 to 12 were sent to live in a beautiful home in Hertfordshire for five days. The twist comes in here as the boys had not met with each other before and there were no adults to supervise them. This episode was then followed by the exact same experiment being conducted on a group of ten girls. While things seem to be a little easy in the beginning, it did not take long for things to descend into chaos.

As far as boys were concerned, they split into groups and became destructive with stuff lying around in the house. They mostly ate and survived over cereal and fizzy drinks.

On the other hand, girls also displayed chaotic behaviour but there was more organisation. There were also a few of them who made it their responsibility to cook meals and clean up.

The clips of the experiment have now gone viral and several Twitter users can be seen sharing it on the social media handle.

“So ALL of them took a cooking course? And only one group cooked? Only one group cleaned? Only one group organized meetings? Only one group delegated tasks? And that’s the group that would make terrible leaders because they’re “too much drama and too emotional”?????" wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “This isn’t a really fair comparison though. As others have said, girls tend to mature faster than boys. If you waited about 30 years to do this experiment with the males, I bet the results would be at least close to similar."

