Termite infestations are the worst kind and can severely damage the structural integrity of a building. Water concerns that attract termites include those caused by leaking faucets, cracked roof tiles, garden mulch, broken doors and windows, cardboard, and other cellulose products, including wood and timber furniture. If proper actions are not taken, these bugs can destroy your property, incurring hefty losses. Punjab National Bank (PNB) customers faced a similar, horrific situation when they found that their notes kept in a bank were eaten by termites. The incident happened in Udaipur’s Kalaji Goraji.

Customers at Kalaji Goraji’s PNB bank received their worst nightmare after they lost up to Rs 2.15 lakhs, kept inside a bank locker owing to a termite infestation. Reportedly, Sunita Mehta, who was an account holder at the bank kept her currency notes at locker number 265, which was unfortunately infested by these bugs.

Unaware of the horror awaiting her, upon reaching home when Sunita opened the note bundle she discovered that cash of lower denominations totalling Rs 15,000 were completely ruined, whereas four bundles of Rs 500 notes were relatively destroyed by termites.

Sunita was startled by the ill-fated incident. She immediately lodged a complaint to the bank manager, demanding that her money be refunded. The bank agreed with her demand and reimbursed Rs 15,000 in cash to the consumer, which she had lost due to the termite infestation.

As per reports, the locker was made into use in May 2022. The notes were kept securely in it until it was opened this Thursday, February 9. The bank authorities were left stunned at the condition of the currency notes - all tattered and shredded to pieces. There was not even a single note in the locker that was fit for use.

Following the news, several account holders arrived at the bank branch office on Friday, causing a commotion over their destroyed cash. The branch manager was probed about the security of their possessions. Irked customers even accused the PNB bank of negligence for failing to arrange an effective pest control treatment at the right time.

Although the bank has acknowledged the incident, assuring the consumers that proper action will be taken, the incident has prompted concerns about the security of people’s money in the bank lockers.

