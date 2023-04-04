Texas Man Tracks Down Thief And His Stolen Truck Using Apple AirTags, Kills Him

Carjacking and car theft is common around the world. How often have you seen a person successfully tracking down their car after the theft? Recently, a person in Texas killed a car thief, who stole his truck after tracking him using an Apple AirTag. According to the New York Post, the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) said that the incident took place on Wednesday, March 29 on the city’s southeast side at a shopping complex. The truck’s owner tracked the thief and his truck using an Apple AirTag. Officials informed that they had received a stolen vehicle complaint around 1 pm on the same day outside a house in north San Antonio.

Police said that the owner of the truck found out the vehicle to be around 32 kilometers from his home and the alleged thief did not know that he was being tracked. Authorities reportedly found several bullet casing and two cars with their windows shot out at the scene of altercation and officials are currently “determining if the suspect will be charged in the fatal shooting.”

Nick Soliz, a police officer in the SAPD, urged people to not take matters into their own hands if they face a similar situation. “If you are to get your vehicle stolen, please do not take matters into your own hands like this,” Soliz said. “It’s never safe as you can see by this incident.”

An Apple spokesperson revealed to Fox News Digital that they will be cooperating with the police and work with them to track down the AirTags used for “criminal purposes”. The spokesperson informed that the product was “designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property.” They further said that they condemn “in the strongest possible terms any malicious use” of their products.

The spokesperson also said that unwanted tracking isn’t a new problem and they have taken that concern into consideration while designing AirTag. He said that is the reason why the “Find My” network was built with “privacy in mind, uses end-to-end encryption, and why we innovated with the first-ever proactive system to alert you of unwanted tracking.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here