Thai Couple Kisses Their Way to Guinness Record Books for 58-Hour-long Lip-lock

Thailand is known for holding bizarre records. Thailand’s famous beach city, Pattaya is at the forefront when it comes to Valentine’s Day-related contests. A kiss lasting for more than 48 hours by a determined Thai couple set a new world record for the world’s longest kiss, Guinness World Record.

In 2013, Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, Pattaya hosted a Valentine’s Day event at Pattaya between February 12 to 14, in which a couple Ekkachai Tiranarat and Laksana Tiranarat broke the record for the Longest Continuous Kiss which lasted for 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds, while many others fainted or gave up. The more than two-day-long kissing competition broke the previous records by more than eight hours.

Longest kissThai couple Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat kissed for 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds in a row and received a bonus and two diamond rings pic.twitter.com/h7rEA6MlbQ— Hook (@Yemjon) April 20, 2020

The rules of the competition marred all the romance between the pairs. The rules dictated that all the participating couples including an elderly married pair in their 70s were to keep standing throughout the competition and keep their lips pressed against one another to avoid breaking the kiss. From slurping food and drinks with a straw to using the toilet together, the couples continued to kiss.

The Vice President of Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, Sompron Naksuetrong told AFP, “They were very exhausted because they did not sleep for two-and-a-half days, they had to stand all the time so they were very weak”.

The kissing event ended with a previous year’s winning couple who collapsed two minutes before the Tiranarat couple who went on to clinch the title. Apart from being the title holder for the world’s longest kiss, the couple won a cash prize of 100,000 baht (nearly $3,300 at that time) and two diamond rings.

Reportedly, the couple also made a world record for the longest kissing in 2011 which lasted for 46 hours, 24 minutes and 9 seconds.

Previously too, Thailand has held bizarre events like the World’s biggest omelette, the largest plate of fried rice and a woman known as ‘Scorpion Queen” who spent more than 30 days in a box full of 5,000 scorpions.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here