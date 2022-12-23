Thailand Man Hosts Christmas Feast for 100 Stray Dogs, Wins Hearts Online

Christmas is all about spreading happiness. From gifting your loved ones to children eagerly waiting for Santa, the joy of the upcoming festival is felt in every corner of the world. In many countries, it is a tradition to give gifts to the underprivileged but this man has altered this tradition. He made this festival special for humans’ most loyal companions. Yes, you guessed it right. This man in Thailand hosted a feast for stray dogs. Not just that, he also gave them lots of gifts.

Digital content creator Niall Harbison shared a video. It shows Niall loading a truck with lots of delicious food. From a variety of meat to healthy veggies, there’s everything on the platter. The truck also has soft toys for the dogs. One can see the dogs getting excited and playing around the truck. It is indeed a Merry Christmas for them as they enjoy a wholesome meal. But that’s not all. After a good meal, they are given a chance to choose their gifts. While some run away with soft toys, others play with tennis balls. One can rightly say that Niall Harbison has become their Santa Claus.

Niall wrote that he woke up at 4:30 am to prepare this feast for them and that for months many people from around the globe have been sending him these toys. He curated all those toys to distribute them to these adorable creatures.

The digital content creator captioned the video, “ Medicines, vet trips and daily nutritious food are much more important but just like humans I think sometimes dogs just need to have a special treat and enjoy themselves. I think it’s a day they’ll never forget.”

The video has garnered over 35,000 likes and the netizens are going crazy with how these dogs are so grateful to the person.

In the video, he mentioned that his initiative was in the memory of two dogs named Kira and Valko who died recently in Ireland. Their owner wanted to do something special for them. This was to honour their memory.

Thailand, like many countries, has thousands of stray dogs who need care and attention. By feeding these 100 dogs, this creator has proved that a small step can take us a long way.

