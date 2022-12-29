Thailand Man Leaves Wife Behind On Road Trip, Goes 160 Kilometers Without Noticing It

A man from Thailand left his wife behind on a road trip after a quick stop. The incident happened on Christmas day when Boontom Chaimoon and his wife, Amnuay Chaimoon, embarked on a road trip to their hometown in Maha Sarakham province, Thailand.

The couple wanted to welcome the new year in their hometown and had a whole road trip planned, which they even set out to execute, but it turned out to be a disaster when they decided to take a quick stop at around 3 am to relieve themselves.

According to Times Now News, the 55-year-old husband got out of the vehicle and decided to urinate by the roadside. The wife then questioned him as to why he did not stop at a gas station. Boontom had no response to this question and continued to urinate. Amnuay, on the other hand, went into the nearby forest to relieve herself and do so with some privacy. However, her husband did not see her get out of the car.

After their quick stop, Boontom got into the car and drove away, unaware that he left his wife behind. Amnuay came out of the jungle and was shocked to see that her husband had disappeared. Stranded in the middle of the road in an unknown area at night, she decided to walk and seek help.

She walked about 20 kilometres and reached the Kabin Buri district by 5 am. Amnuay then contacted the local police and tried to ring her phone, which was in the car with her husband.

However, Boontom did not receive any of her calls until it was 8 am. When her husband finally picked up the call, he realised that all this time he was driving, her wife was absent from the car. And he had already driven nearly 160 kilometres from the location he had left her.

What are your thoughts on this road trip gone wrong?

