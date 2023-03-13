The Indian Premier League 2023 is just around the corner and the entire country is waiting patiently to watch their favourite team compete with others again. Like other players, MS Dhoni, who has been captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the start in 2008, is also prepping for the latest edition of IPL. His fans recently got a glimpse of the legendary player’s behind-the-scenes moment. The official Instagram handle of CSK shared a video of Mahendra Singh Dhoni gearing up for what seems to be a practice session. But what stole the limelight was his love for tea and his fans can totally relate to the clip.

In the video, MS Dhoni, dressed in his CSK jersey, walks up to what appears to be the venue’s pantry. He is handed over a cup of tea by a staff member which he gladly accepts. The CSK captain begins to take a few sips as he walks away from the stall, holding what appears to be a cold drink in his other hand. The team accompanied the clip with a quirky caption that read, “All we need is some Thala Positivitea!” Watch the video here:

Within a day, the clip ended up amassing over five lakh views on the photo-sharing application, prompting many to hail MS Dhoni as ‘Thalaiva’. A user commented, “POV: When you are a tea lover.” Another added, “His simplicity describes him.” One more chimed in and wrote, “When your idol is also a tea lover.”

Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to play their opening match against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans. The match, which is also the opening game of the IPL 2023 tournament, will take place on Friday, March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni’s CSK has four IPL titles under their kitty. They won the tournaments in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. However, last year, the team was seen a bit out of form as they finished in the 9th spot on the points table with mere 8 points on the board. The team could only register four victories, out of the 14 matches they played.

