'Thanks Pfizer' Memes Shake Up Twitter As People 'Fake' Tremors After Covid-19 Vaccine

A number of Americans have claimed that they suffered tremors after taking the vaccine against Covid-19, sharing videos of themselves shaking and spasming. These are widely being considered inaccurate representations. The Poynter Institute’s fact-checking website, PolitiFact, reported that the Louisiana Department of Health wasn’t aware of anyone suffering such spasms as a consequence of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

The NHS and CDC have stated that tremors are a known side-effect of Covid-19, as per a London Evening Standard report. Experts also told PolitiFact that they haven’t heard reports of such effects.

One Angelia Desselle sharing a video of her legs appearing to shake uncontrollably. “This is me after 1 dose of Pfizer on 1/5/2021 in the hospital. I was a very healthy 45 year old who managed a surgery center. Two years later I am still having major issues," she wrote in a tweet. Her videos have been fact-checked by Twitter Readers.

This is me after 1 dose of Pfizer on 1/5/2021 in the hospital. I was a very healthy 45 year old who managed a surgery center. Two years later I am still having major issues pic.twitter.com/x026LRy6L8— Angelia Desselle (@AngeliaDesselle) January 21, 2023

Since then, ‘thanks, Pfizer’ has become a meme and it’s ‘shaking’ Twitter up.

I touched my iPhone after getting the Pfizer vaccine and look what happened pic.twitter.com/1sNFDSzQ0F— Yann (parody) (@yannhatchuel) January 22, 2023

URGENT— Rogelio, 25, a healthcare worker was mandated to take Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, 3 days later paralyzed from legs down, followed by severe convulsions and seizures, can no longer, clean, cook, drive a car, requires full-time caretaker, "i'm a prisoner in my own home" https://t.co/I5nZaD1hvb pic.twitter.com/6kRIqY8DZn— NoTrueLeftist🚊☢️ (@notrueleftist) January 21, 2023

CONTENT WARNING: This is me mere MINUTES after receiving my vaccine. After this clip I was paralyzed and could not leave my couch. pic.twitter.com/cSPx0CnayH— Commie Decentral ☭ (@jbmerrifield) January 21, 2023

these teens all took the vaccine and look what happened thanks pfizer pic.twitter.com/MZcJklHN8z— the emancipation of nti (@NtiAning) January 23, 2023

This is my niece Chrissy after her first Pfizer shot back in May.She was a lead cheerleader, with a wonderful boyfriend, and her whole life ahead of her. Now look at her. Thanks Pfizer. pic.twitter.com/hQWasQaY1F — Scott Frerichs🏳️‍🌈 (@KaiserNeko) January 23, 2023

The Covid-19 vaccine’s side-effects are usually mild and short-lived, the London Evening Standard report added.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here