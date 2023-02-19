'That's a Boulder': GWR Responds After Twitter User Claims to Have Found the Biggest M&M

Everyone is aware of M&M. It is one of the most popular candies and is a favourite to many. These candies come in multi-colour and very tine sizes. For those who don’t know they are very similar to Cadbury Gems and come in two sizes. The standard M&M’s are 1.04 cm in diameter, and the bigger M&M’s are around 2.12cm in diameter. However, sometimes, customers can be in for a surprise.

This is what happened after Twitter user Fintan Walsh, claimed that he had found the largest M&M in the world. Tagging Guinness World Records, Walsh wrote, “Hi @GWR I have the biggest M&M in the world. What’s the next step for us." Along with this, he also posted an image of the same. Responding to the picture, the official Twitter handle of the Guinness World Records said, “that’s not an M&M that’s a boulder."

Have a look:

that's not an M&M that's a boulder https://t.co/6kIq1qbtJc— Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 17, 2023

The tweet has gathered over 20K views. “Is the singular not just M? Did you put two side by side to make M&M?" wrote a Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier, an elderly couple in the United States spent 2,000 hours on a chair just to get themselves tattooed. The couple has now set a new world record for most tattooed couple in the world, as confirmed by Guinness World Records. Calling themselves a moving art gallery, Chuck Helmke and Charlotte Gutenberg from Florida, have more than 90% of their bodies covered in tattoos. Chuck Helmke is 81 and Charlotte Gutenberg is 74.

Charlotte, who has 98% of her body covered with tattoos, is the oldest woman to have her name included in the Guinness World Records at the age of 74. Her husband is the oldest man to have 97% of his body covered with tattoos. They are listed as the Most Tattooed Elderly Couple in the Guinness Book of World Records. Charlotte also holds the record for having the most tattoos on her head.

