Science and technology have always fascinated Bill Gates. But did you know the Microsoft founder had a giant periodic table mounted on the wall of his office? Yes, Gates has a wall-sized installation of the periodic table with a sample of each element in its own glass-fronted case. Several photos of the incredible periodic table have surfaced online over the years which show a lighted vitrine dedicated to every chemical which serves as an actual representation of the same.

A recent tweet by Amazing Astronomers showed the image of Gates’ periodic table that’s reportedly installed in his private office outside Seattle. This amazed the chemistry enthusiasts and others on the internet as they started reacting and raising questions about the interesting ‘office’ phenomenon. “Ok, that’s so freaking cool. Gosh damn. Right on,” read a comment on Twitter. Meanwhile, other users inquired about the storage of radioactive elements such as francium, uranium, etc.

“Apart from francium I’m assuming,” commented one while the other one said, “Kinda wondering how they house the radioactive stuff lol”. “It is not possible to physically have all the elements of the periodic table,” mentioned the third user. One of them also warned, “you shouldn’t do this because some of the elements are unstable and could mix with the others and well some of them are highly radioactive you shouldn’t do this because some of the elements are unstable and could mix with the others and well some of them are highly radioactive.”

In 2019, Will Smith also visited Gates’ office after watching his Netflix documentary ‘Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates’. Posting an Instagram video about his visit to the Seattle office, Smith remarked, “His office is ridiculous". But what stunned him was not the breathtaking view or the library, but the massive periodic table which took up the entire wall of his office (except the radioactive chemicals).

As he met the man behind Microsoft, he could be heard saying, “That’s fantastic.” “I might be stealing that,” Smith continued, “they call it bitin’ in old school hip-hop.”

