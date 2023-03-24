'The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie Get Shoutout on IndiGo Flight in Wholesome Video

Bomman and Bellie, the protagonists of the Oscar-winning documentary short ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, have been receiving praise and recognition since the historic victory at the 95th Academy Awards. On their way to Ooty, Bomman and Bellie received a shout-out from the pilot on their Indigo flight, which was captured in a video posted on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu.

In the video, the pilot announces the presence of the documentary team and clarifies that Bomman and Bellie are not actors in the film, but the story is based on them.

Sahu also shared an update on Bomman and Bellie, revealing that they are now foster parents to a 4-month-old elephant calf from Dharmapuri and will take care of the baby elephant in the Madhumalai Tiger Reserve of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently honoured Bomman and Bellie for their bonding with elephant calves Raghu and Ammu who captured viewers’ hearts.

Guneet Monga, the producer of the 41-minute documentary, recently shared photographs of the first press conference for the film in India after the Oscar win, featuring director Kartiki Gonsalves, Monga, Bomman and Bellie holding the trophy.

Monga tweeted, “An emotional and historic day for us, at the first press conference for #TheElephantWhisperers in India post our Oscar win. Wouldn’t have been possible without Bomman, Bellie, and the Kattunayakan community’s humility to let @EarthSpectrum tell the story of Raghu and Ammu.”

She also commented, “Having some of the team members present who championed this beautiful project under one roof today was a moment to remember!”

Having some of the team members present who championed this beautiful project under one roof today was a moment to remember! There wasn’t a single dry eye in the room that didn’t feel the magic of the mahouts. — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 23, 2023

The Elephant Whisperers, an Indian production, has won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. The film depicts the relationship between a couple and two orphaned baby elephants named Raghu and Ammu. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here