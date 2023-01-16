‘The Last of Us’ OTT Release ‘Destroys’ Twitter As Fans Can’t Stop Raving About The PS Game-turned-Show

The TV adaptation of the popular apocalyptic video game ‘The Last of Us’ debuted exclusively on HBO Max on Sunday. Initially developed in 2013 as the action-adventure game by Naughty Dog, it allowed players to control Joel, a smuggler tasked with escaping a teenage girl, Ellie, across the post-apocalyptic US. Thus, its impressive graphics, emotional storyline, and spectacular character development inspired writer Craig Mazin to team with the game’s developer Neil Druckman to adapt the PlayStation hit into a television series.

Now, the ‘The Last of Us’ OTT release has sent Twitter into a frenzy as they can’t stop raving about the Game-turned-show. Fans go gaga over the similarities of the two as they ‘destroy’ the internet and scream “this happened in the game too” now and then. Gamers couldn’t control their excitement on social media as they were thrilled over their favourite’s “faithful adaptation" into the 2023 television series that goes by the same name.

The Last of Us in 2013 & 2023 pic.twitter.com/cAW50PqNKV— Luke Kasinger (@LukeKasinger) January 14, 2023

People: How was the first episode of The Last of Us HBO Show?Me:pic.twitter.com/kNMqa3UVAF — Joseph Moran (@MrBadBit) January 16, 2023

me watching the last of us and going “this happened in the game too” every 5 seconds pic.twitter.com/CBoYEb0lHS— tlou spoilers (@ctrlvcrs) January 16, 2023

Me every 2 seconds when they recreate a scene from the video game frame for frame #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/d4OOiQ4C5H— [Meredith Grey] (@meredithgreypo) January 16, 2023

Me playing The Last of Us in 2013 vs. watching The Last of Us in 2023 pic.twitter.com/J9swes9RLu— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 16, 2023

“Me knowing every single plot point for The Last of Us pretending to be shocked while watching each episode every week,” exclaimed an ardent gamer. Even American actor Stephen Ford applauded the makers for their perfect replication and commented, “The Last of Us is outstanding. Y’all know it’s my life goal to make truly great video game movies & this proves it’s possible. Sets a whole new standard for adaptations that I hope other creators & studios follow while having the greatest “zombie outbreak" ever put to film.”

wild crazy insane bonkers left me speechless other adaptations wish they could #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/pTFVMyEWfa— amanda (@avatonin) January 16, 2023

Me explaining every little change, easter egg, and lines taken from the game to my friends #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/lezu0jOp7e— Bella Ramsey emmy campaign manager (@rejectedhannah) January 16, 2023

me knowing every single plot point for The Last of Us pretending to be shocked while watching each episode every week pic.twitter.com/JveptKKxpH— stephen (@dialofdestiny) January 15, 2023

The Last of Us is outstanding.Y’all know it’s my life goal to make truly great video game movies & this proves it’s possible. Sets a whole new standard for adaptations that I hope other creators & studios follow, while having the greatest “zombie outbreak" ever put to film. pic.twitter.com/DlP2Xi0CH5 — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) January 16, 2023

Meanwhile, co-creators Mazin and Druckman updated how Joel was interacting with the environment. “There are certain things that we embrace about our medium that are different than the game medium. In the game, you need a healing mechanic; you get shot a lot, you have to heal. You get shot once in reality,” Mazin jokingly remarked. Other than that, fans feel that the adaptation has truly led them to take a stroll down memory lane riddled with the Infected and Raiders.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here