'The Onion' Hits Out At NYT With Satire On Journalism's 'Duty To Endanger' Trans Lives

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 16:39 IST

International

'The Onion' lashes out after NYT op-ed defends JK Rowling. (Credits: Reuters; Inset: The Onion)

'The Onion' published a satirical piece on journalism's 'duty to endanger' trans lives after The New York Times published an op-ed defending JK Rowling.

The New York Times recently courted controversy after publishing an op-ed titled ‘In Defense of JK Rowling’ just a day after members of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) and other activists and celebrities signed an open letter to the newspaper to improve its coverage on transgender people. Now, ‘The Onion’, an outlet publishing satirical pieces, has come up with a scathing rebuttal.

Written by Pamela Paul, the NYT column argued that Rowling’s views neither put trans people in danger, nor do they deny trans people’s right to exist. The satirical column published by ‘The Onion’ is titled ‘It Is Journalism’s Sacred Duty To Endanger the Lives Of As Many Trans People As Possible’.

The satirical piece has received resounding applause online. “The Onion’s ability to brutally mock media people, not just in the content of their parody, but in their *perfect* recreation of tone, is truly wonderful," wrote one Twitter user.

JK Rowling has been increasingly coming under fire over her allegedly transphobic views on social media.

