The New York Times recently courted controversy after publishing an op-ed titled ‘In Defense of JK Rowling’ just a day after members of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) and other activists and celebrities signed an open letter to the newspaper to improve its coverage on transgender people. Now, ‘The Onion’, an outlet publishing satirical pieces, has come up with a scathing rebuttal.

Written by Pamela Paul, the NYT column argued that Rowling’s views neither put trans people in danger, nor do they deny trans people’s right to exist. The satirical column published by ‘The Onion’ is titled ‘It Is Journalism’s Sacred Duty To Endanger the Lives Of As Many Trans People As Possible’.

The satirical piece has received resounding applause online. “The Onion’s ability to brutally mock media people, not just in the content of their parody, but in their *perfect* recreation of tone, is truly wonderful," wrote one Twitter user.

The Onion has had it lmao pic.twitter.com/k0TDMJYs5X— pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) February 17, 2023

the onion's ability to brutally mock media people, not just in the content of their parody, but in their *perfect* recreation of tone, is truly wonderful. pic.twitter.com/RMoEDiWolZ— isi baehr-breen (its pronounced ‘izzy’) (@isaiah_bb) February 17, 2023

the reason the onion is the greatest satire outlet of our time is because they have realized that when everything is to terrible as to be past conventional satire you can still manage to do your job by just going for the throat https://t.co/zXwIuIC5gn— Onion™ (they/them) (@AnarchOnion) February 18, 2023

Please read this entire Onion piece. No joke: it is literally a powerful piece of writing that made me laugh and also made me cry. Thank you @TheOnion for using your platform to hold up a mirror to the New York Times. They deserved every word. https://t.co/mNeueKM16w— Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (@IBJIYONGI) February 17, 2023

The onion continues it's inevitable slide into actual journalism https://t.co/0oXHuRkQQb— Vice President Cinderella Dracula (@AveryOfBirds) February 17, 2023

JK Rowling has been increasingly coming under fire over her allegedly transphobic views on social media.

