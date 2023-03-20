'The Ordinary Exfoliant': Woman's Prank About Using Blood For Skin Care Has Men Baffled

Skin care is very important. One of the most important things to keep your skin fresh is to give it whatever it needs. Usually, girls have a much more detailed skin care routine than men and there are many funny memes and videos around the same. However, now, Twitter user Sidra Aziz took to the micro-blogging site and shared a skin care secret which has baffled men. She shared an image of herself with something red applied to her face. The caption read, “So when are we going to tell them, we extract our blood and put it on the face for skincare? Ladies?" Yes, you read the right!

For those who did not understand, it is a prank started by Sidra and other women just joined in to fool men. And to our surprise, many were fooled. The tweet has now gone viral. That is the thing about an online prank, you get to loop in as many people as possible and the impact can be huge. Have a look at the image:

So when are we going to tell them, we extract our blood and put it on the face for skincare? Ladies? pic.twitter.com/hNtStRNZvl— Sidra Aziz (@NamkeenJalebi) March 19, 2023

Many women added to the joke. “It’s The Ordinary exfoliant. Haina?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Ah yes the troubles we go through just to keep that skin glowing, but weren’t we keeping it a secret?"

“In my experience, blood drawn freshly from the brachial artery is the most effective for skincare. Literally levels up your skin game," wrote one Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “idk why but it makes my skin lil rough after that, feel free to recommend any moisturiser for that."

Here is how men reacted:

Whaaaaa?— Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) March 19, 2023

Wtf .. you gotta be kidding me. 😮— سانول (@sanwalNY) March 19, 2023

What do you think about the prank?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here