'The Pope's Exorcist' Trailer Brings Horror to Life as 'Possessed Woman' Jumps Out in Theatre

Russell Crowe-starrer The Pope’s Exorcist just hit the screens in India on April 7 and a marketing strategy is giving people some serious creeps. When the horror film’s trailer played in a theatre recently, a “possessed woman" was seen scuttling up the aisle. The woman was dressed in a white dress, with the classic long hair and something creepy also going on with her eyes.

As the trailer of The Pope’s Exorcist starts to play, the woman pops out of nowhere and even gets dangerously close to the audience members. Many on Twitter even surmised that it may have taken a great deal of bravery for her to do the stunt, since someone in the audience might have instinctively lashed out. Others were also apprehensive about viewers having some adverse reaction to the jump-scare.

Ek toh itni Horror movie, upar se aeisa scary stunt..😱.The marketing team took scare factor to a whole new level. pic.twitter.com/lRMZs6lE7r— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 7, 2023

Wth aisa kaun karta hai. This is so scary https://t.co/1VUu5TPPPq— Ankita (@Sonia58189982) April 7, 2023

Aisa kon karta hai 😒😒Daar k hi maar jayenge on spot 😭😭😭 https://t.co/eYNmJU3yNl— Sab Moh Maya Hai 🌚 (@saha_tridha) April 7, 2023

Koi Mar gaya to dar ke? Everyone is not strong 😒🙄 https://t.co/SITfFr390w— Deepa 💫 (@D4kkvk) April 7, 2023

Damn! This must’ve been one of an experience https://t.co/EPsRDp5Nsf— प्र 卐 (@oligarchlite) April 7, 2023

Bhai mai hall mein hota toh pata nahi kya ho jata! Yeh toh sahi mei scary tha! Great move 🌚 https://t.co/MEOuC84trh— Kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) April 7, 2023

People have been getting quite participatory in the cinema-viewing experience of late, though not in such scary ways in most cases. Usually, it involves people leaving their seats to dance along with the actors, as it happened for films like RRR and Pathaan.

Recently, Jab We Met’s Geet also came to life at a theatre. On the occasion of Valentine’s week recently, PVR Cinemas announced special screenings of some romantic hits, among which was Jab We Met.

There were a slew of videos from theatres showing fans dancing and cheering during the screenings. A woman was seen fully dressed in Geet’s attire from the “Yeh Ishq Haaye" song, dancing away in a movie theatre. That certainly took the cake.

