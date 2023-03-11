Remember the good old endless shampoo prank? Well, it has once again left the internet in splits. Hilarious footage of a man aggressively pulling at his hair while attempting to clean off the shampoo suds has gone viral. The video, recorded at an outdoor shower, appears to be old but has left many chuckling. The clip begins with a man, standing under the shower, trying to rinse off foam from his hair. But another person appears in the background, standing above the water source.

Whenever the prank victim puts on the shower and bends his neck to clean himself, the prankster quickly pours in more shampoo. This leaves the man under the shower increasingly frustrated at his inability to rinse off the foam. Meanwhile, the prankster keeps pouring more shampoo onto his head from above without his knowledge. At one point, the frustrated man picks up the shampoo container to check if it is the correct bottle. He keeps himself right against the shower nozzle, only to be slathered with more foam.

Midway through the video, the man screams at the top of his lung to vent out his anger. But nothing comes to his rescue. The prankster continues his antics multiple times, which also prompts the man under the shower to walk away in frustration only to return back seconds later. The video ends abruptly in the end, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger to estimate how long the shampoo attack continues before the man finds out he is being pranked.

Within a span of a few days, the video has managed to amass over a lakh views. A barrage of users left hilarious responses in the reply section. One Twitter user referred to the man under the shower as the Marvel superhero Hulk while adding a famous dialogue from Avengers, “Hulk Smash!”

Another joined, “I thought he’ll become Thor by the end of the video,”

Meanwhile, many also speculated whether the video is fake but users seem to have liked it anyway. “Staged or not, this was hysterical,” said one.

Another wrote, “Lol, dude is having an existential crisis.”

One more joked, “Someone’s gotta help that guy wash his back.”

Did you find the video funning?

