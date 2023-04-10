The Reality Behind Viral Video Of Woman Walking On Narmada River

An elderly woman recently grabbed the attention of social media users after a viral video claimed she walked on the waters of the Narmada River in Jabalpur. She became so popular that people even started mistaking her as the “incarnation" of the goddess of the Narmada River. Dubbed “Mother Narmada’s Daughter", Jyotibai Raghuvanshi has been wandering between Shahpura and Jabalpur for the last few days, with crowds flocking to see her. Some were driven by faith, while others were simply curious. However, none of them knew that Jyotibai was on a spiritual quest, having left her home in Narmadapuram about a year ago. She was reported missing in her home town and police were on the lookout for her.

The video of Jyotibai walking on the waters of the Narmada River took social media by storm, with many people wondering about her story. Some believed that Jyoti’s wandering is a divine act, while many called her a saint.

However, Jyotibai Raghuvanshi has revealed that she is no saint, nor an “incarnation" of goddess Narmada. She has cleared the speculation and revealed that in the viral clip, she was just walking on the banks of the Narmada River. She has also shared that she possesses no magical powers and is just an ordinary woman who left her home around 10 months ago to walk the length of Narmada.

Despite the attention and speculation surrounding her, Jyotibai’s family reported her as missing in Narmadapuram and were concerned for her safety. As police have now located her, they have contacted her family and are arranging for her return to her home.

The video has become a sensation on social media and has been shared widely across various platforms. People shared just what they think about the clip and the mysterious woman featured in it. “Salute to her for her straightforwardness and honesty. Aaj ke yug me kisi insaan ke dwara Chamatkar naam ki koi cheez nahi hoti. Ya toh woh hath ki safai hoti hai ya koi scientific, psychological trick. Aur agar koi chamatkar ka naam de raha hai to wo seedha seedha logo ko bewkoof bana raha hai (Salute to her for her straightforwardness and honesty. In today’s era, there is no such thing as a miracle performed by any person. It is either a hand trick or a scientific/psychological trick. And if someone claims to perform miracles, then they are simply making fools out of people),” wrote a user.

“Yeh toh bhakti ki shakti aur tapp ki shakti hai Jai Shri Radhe (that is the power in devotion and the power of penance),” wrote a user. “This is the power of social media,” commented a user.

The mysterious woman, as per a Times Of India report, has revealed that the level of water in the Narmada River is not constant and can be low in certain areas. She opted for a shallow section to traverse.

