The Rock or The Cow: Who Did The Eyebrow Raising Better?

When animals make facial expressions even remotely close to humans, it is always comical. A Twitter user shared a clip of a who-did-it-better comparison between former professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, and a cow. The clip began with The Rock making his iconic eyebrow raise expression. It is entertaining enough in itself but then the clip moves on to show a cow casually chewing before making the exact facial expression. The user had asked who did it better? And The Rock shared a hilarious response. “Ok, I was not expecting that from my moo cow friend,” his tweet read. Check it out here:

Ok, I was not expecting that from my moo cow friend https://t.co/gH73OBYSfR— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 24, 2022

Social media users were in stitches over how hilarious the compilation was. Many comforted their childhood hero that he certainly did it better. Others shared how they practiced doing the eyebrow raise. One Twitter user wrote, “My youngest son had that down by the time he was 5-years-old… in 1993. You were his favourite person on the planet. You rock The Rock!”

“Are you telling me a cow can do this effortlessly and I am trying this for 10 years with no success and blinking every time?” read another tweet.

A third user wrote, “That’s kind of a tough one there man, you both did that pretty good and I am with you man, I would not have expected that either.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson has finally entered the DC Universe as Black Adam this year. Black Adam had been in development for many years before being released on October 20. The Rock is seen in the role of the titular anti-hero alongside actors Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Marwan Kenzari. The plot follows Black Adam, who has reawakened nearly 5,000 years. He is ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. The anti-hero must face off against the Justice Society of America, including beloved superheroes like Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.

