Watching ‘DDLJ’ at Maratha Mandir has always been an emotion. No matter how many times we watch it, we always come out as the ultimate SRK fans. But did you know that even Ranbir Kapoor has also been an all-time DDLJ fan? The actor has always been open about his admiration for Raj who helped him shape as a romantic hero. Even in the recent docu-series, The Romantics, Ranbir revealed how Raj has been everything to him!

“I remember I saw that film probably 20 times in the theatre. It influenced the way I dressed. It influenced the way I spoke to a girl. It influenced how I was with my parents…everything," said the YJHD actor. His love for DDLJ comes to the fore in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ where he wore the same red-checkered shirt as Raj and recreated the popular train scene just to add an element of the 1995 hit! Several clips of the DDLJ fanboy have also surfaced on the internet which proves it all.

#RanbirKapoor ‘s favorite film and his dream role always has been Raj from DDLJ and we saw snippets of it in BAH and YJHD, one of the most iconic films and iconic train scene #27YearsOfDDLJ pic.twitter.com/gWuzOozJTi— Lakeer Ka Fakeer (@arthwrites) October 20, 2022

“There is no higher benchmark than Mr. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Mam in DDLJ for a love story " : Ranbir Kapoor#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/DqRdhCBNJE— TEAM SRK (@TSRK_FC) October 2, 2022

“Raj was everything. You know, Raj could do anything. Because I think Aditya Chopra gave us a character that was aspirational. He was naughty, he was charming like it shook you up. Like, “I want to be this guy." Yeah I mean that’s been the defining film of our generation….I can’t even tell you, the feeling is still alive inside," added Ranbir in the Netflix documentary series that pays homage to Yash Chopra’s legacy, YRF and the influence it has had on India and Indians over the past 50 years.

The streaming giant launched the four-episode series on February 14 as a tribute to the “Father of Romance", Yash Chopra. It also had Aditya Chopra making his first on-cam interview along with other 35 celebrated personalities in the Indian film industry.

