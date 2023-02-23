When you think of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, you obviously think of SRK-Kajol’s Raj and Simran, but have you considered that Chaudhury Baldev Singh (Amrish Puri) might be the real deal? Without his strictures and bloodshot eyes full of anger, what would be the intrigue in DDLJ? For better or for worse, he’s the one who really gets that movie rolling.

Netflix docuseries ‘The Romantics’ provided some insight into the backstory of Baldev Singh and a Twitter user has shared it on the platform. The DDLJ script shown in the documentary reveals that Baldev Singh was originally a farmer in Punjab who moved to London after floods destroyed his farm. Even after moving there, his cousin cheated him.

He becomes a man living in the past, refusing to socialise, stuck in his ways. He runs a small grocery store and still wears the clothes he wore 20 years ago.

The story of Chaudhury Baldev Singh from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's script from #TheRomantics. Floods destroyed farms in Punjab. Moved to London, and got cheated on by a cousin. "Time has not changed him, and he insists on wearing the same clothes he wore twenty years ago." pic.twitter.com/uo74SRyO0B— Pankaj Sachdeva (@sachdeva_pankaj) February 22, 2023

It gives audiences a small window into the conservativeness of his character and the rigidity of his way. As this Twitter user so eloquently puts it:

Of late, film Twitter has really gotten into revisiting Bollywood classics. ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, for example, has inspired many ‘hot takes’ over the years, but one Twitter user’s theory, though made pretty much in jest, is getting shot down by people.

Referring to the scene where Anjali is on stage at school and her prompt is to speak about her mum, a Twitter user, BH Harsh, wrote, “Okay if Anjali doesn’t know ANYTHING about her mother despite reading her letters since 8 years, what the f*** did Tina write in those letters? where to score weed from, once she grows up? [sic]"

