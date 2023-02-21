Animal trafficking is one of the biggest threats to wildlife. While theirs is still a growing awareness on the topic, not many know that Pangolins are the second most trafficked mammal on the planet. Notably, the animal is smuggled for their scales which are said to hold high medicinal value. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shed light on the sensitive issue of wildlife trafficking via Twitter. Alongside the video of a Pangolin, the IFS officer revealed that the mammal was recused by his team from a smuggler. After the rescue, the creature was released into its natural habitat in the wild.

The IFS officer described the species as shy and harmless while explaining that they’re smuggled in thousands every year. “Do you know this one is the second most trafficked mammal on the planet? Shy and harmless creatures are smuggled in thousands every year. This one was released by our teams after being rescued from a smuggler,” he wrote. In a subsequent tweet, the IFS officer explained, “The first one is humans. Pangolins are found in almost all forests of India. Indian pangolin in all except NE. Chinese Pangolin in NE. They are smuggled for their scales. Which are considered of medicinal value. In Chinese Traditional Medicine mainly.”

In the video shared by him, the mammal can be seen hiding behind a tree in the presence of one of his team members. Take a look at it here:

Do you know this one is second most trafficked mammal on planet. Shy and harmless creature smuggled in thousands every year. This one was released by our teams after rescued from smuggler. pic.twitter.com/JfdHFoAS7F— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 19, 2023

The video has amassed over three lakh views and more than three thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. A barrage of animal lovers lauded the IFS and his team’s effort to rescue the petite creature. A user called the rescued Pangolin, “Lucky one. Thanks to those who worked hard to save.”

Lucky one. Thanks to those who worked hard to save.— venkatesh (@halsurvenka) February 20, 2023

Another asked, “Yes sir I have read about it, is it true that the scales of these mammals are used in medicines?”

Yes sir I have read about it, is it true that the scales of these mammals are used in medicines— Mr D² (D-Square) (@deshmukhdeepu) February 19, 2023

A user agreed, “Yes pangolins are highly trafficked mammals because of their scale’s medicinal value.”

Yes pangolins are highly trafficked mammal because of its scales medicinal value— Chidanand Mordi (@ChidanandMordi) February 20, 2023

One more request, “Please save these mammals. Such a cute creature. Heartless smugglers. Oh, these selfish humans.”

Please save these mammals . Such a cute creature. Heartless smugglers . Oh these selfish humans.!— pranay (@pranaykulkarni) February 19, 2023

Detailed information about this Pangolin’s rescue mission and what punishment was rendered to the smuggler was not shared by the IFS officer.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here