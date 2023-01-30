'Theek Thaak Hai': Indian Mother Tries Pretzel For First Time, Her Reaction Goes Viral

Parents work extremely hard to give a good upbringing to their children and when they watch their kids surpass their expectations, there’s no better moment of pride and joy than that. After a point, one wants to do similar things for their parents - take them around the world, make them try different cuisines, take them shopping. An Instagram user who goes by the name “Videsh Indian," shared a video of her mom trying German snack Pretzel for the first time. However, its her reaction that made the video a worthy watch and has now gone viral.

In the video, the mother can be seen sitting and holding a pretzel. The uploader opens by saying, “Mummy kaafi hadh tak German ban chuki hain." Further into the video, the elderly woman tastes the Pretzel and says, “Theek hee thaak hai," with a very disappointed face. A pretzel is a type of baked pastry made from dough. It is commonly shaped into a knot.

“‘Wait for the End..Ab samajh jao..But pretzel is still my favourite..Yes yes i took some time to like it too," read the caption. Here is the viral video:

“Hahahahah… Moms are the sweetest. Btw after your built up, I was expecting her to reply “es ist nicht gut," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “This is sweet of her to try what a cute moment."

Meanwhile, something similar was felt by the mother of this Indian-origin man, Dattatray J, who works as a blockchain developer in Singapore, as per his LinkedIn profile. The man’s latest post on the business and employment platform about getting his mom flown out of India for the first time has won multiple hearts online.

“Yesterday I could get my mom here in Singapore to show her this beautiful part of the world, and right today I have decided to take her to show my office & city area. It’s hard to express the emotions and happiness that she is feeling through,” said Dattatray J. Notably. His mother has spent almost her entire life in a village and prior to her Singapore expedition, she hadn’t even seen an aeroplane up close. According to the heart-warming post,

Dattatray’s mother became the first person from her generation and the second lady from her village to have gotten the opportunity to travel abroad. The first person was his wife, he highlighted. It was a special moment for him and his family, explained the blockchain developer. “The only thing that hurts me is - wish my dad would have been around to experience this,” he added.

