These #AskSRK Responses by Shah Rukh Khan Are a Proof Of His Wit

Shah Rukh Khan’s wit remains unparalleled among Bollywood stars, and he doesn’t shy away from good-naturedly roasting his fans from time to time. The ‘Ask SRK’ sessions that the actor occasionally holds on Twitter have produced many such gems over the years. They may last just a few minutes, but the SRK brand of wisdom doesn’t need much longer than that to make itself known. He hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ for about half an hour yesterday and was as always flooded with questions.

Seeing his replies, we must admit that his sense of humour has only become sharper with time. Here is a look at a few responses:

He is an old friend and very loving to my kids https://t.co/LlLU9lHM0T— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Take the money and buy #Pathaan tickets now https://t.co/FXqHNE5TKN— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Tum shaadi 26 ko karlo ( Republic Day parade ke baad ) chutti bhi hai us din….#Pathaan https://t.co/XmoUdSYa29— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Ghar se khaana kha ke jaana popcorn ki zarurat nahi padhegi…#Pathaan https://t.co/xWXSLqFh21— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Oh yeah will keep that in mind otherwise kitchen mein taang lena #Pathaan https://t.co/UVZzSQoGbb— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Hope you like the gate gauri has designed https://t.co/S18fW5LrdE— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Just start and continue for 7 days and u will get hooked….do it for yourself and you will keep going https://t.co/WUxv307qoL— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, a fan told him he feels like close family, and SRK appreciated their kindness. Another fan took the familial feeling a notch higher and shared a rather tragic tale. “Socha tha gf ke sath Pathaan dekhunga lekin uski shadi kisi aur se ho jayegi," one Aasif Khan tweeted at SRK.

SRK’s reply? “So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi… don’t worry." That is… comforting?

SRK also had another on-brand piece of advice during an Ask SRK session after the announcement of Pathaan. Most fans were enthused by his comeback and asked him questions on Pathaan, why he was “late" in releasing it and when his other movies were coming out. One exchange with a fan, however, stood out from the rest because it was someone casually asking advice from the Bollywood superstar. Shah Rukh answered the fan with his usual wry humour. The fan tweeted at him, “sir padhai kaise karu acche se mann nahi lagta".

SRK replied, “Dimaag try kar shaayad work karega… Mann pyaar ke liye rakh“. That’s certainly advice that can only come from the King of Romance.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here