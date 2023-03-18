ChatGPT will now help you consult ‘Elon Musk’ and ‘Steve Jobs’ at work. Or at least something close enough, if you go by Twitter user Aadit Sheth’s prompts for the AI chatbot. Aadit has compiled a list of techniques which, he claims, can save you hours a day at work. The ChatGPT prompts include ones that can help with accelerating rate of learning, consulting Musk and Jobs, making the bot write like yourself, help with recruitment and social media, and more.

For instance, the ChatGPT prompt that would mimic advice from Musk or Jobs, according to Aadit, goes: “I will provide you with an argument or opinion of mine. I want you to criticize it as if you were ."

Aadit’s prompt to get ChatGPT to write like you, on the other hand, goes: “[Insert Text] Analyze the writing style and write about building a business as the above author would write."

Here are the ChatGPT prompts that are going viral on Twitter:

1. Accelerate your rate of learningPrompt: "Explain [complex topic] in simple terms. Explain to me like I'm 11 years old." 🔗 Full prompt: https://t.co/GshEnUe20i — Aadit Sheth (@aaditsh) March 16, 2023

3. Make ChatGPT write like youPrompt: "[Insert Text] Analyze the writing style and write about building a business as the above author would write." 🔗 Full prompt: https://t.co/wIBO1FD4M4 — Aadit Sheth (@aaditsh) March 16, 2023

5. Help with recruiting at your companyPrompt: "I want you to act as a recruiter. I will provide responsibilities about the job, and it will be your job to come up with strategies for sourcing qualified applicants." 🔗 Full prompt: https://t.co/AOaCEEl0OG — Aadit Sheth (@aaditsh) March 16, 2023

6. Create a social media content planPrompt: "Generate a creative social media content calendar for the next week for our [product/company] on how [desired outcome of our customers]" 🔗 Full prompt: https://t.co/XD1Zhprv4t — Aadit Sheth (@aaditsh) March 16, 2023

Aadit, who calls himself ‘The Prompt Engineering Guy’ also runs a Prompt Daily newsletter where he gives out more such info.

Amid global concern surrounding Artificial Intelligence rendering jobs obsolete, GPT-4 has recently passed a number of exams including The Bar, LSAT, GRE and a host of AP subjects, barring English language and literature. This, people on Twitter have opined, points to a crucial deficiency in the bot’s abilities.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here