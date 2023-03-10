The Internet is the hotspot of a variety of mind-boggling and bizarre content. Every day, while scrolling through social media, we stumble upon several viral videos that lighten our mood instantly. Some terrify us equally. Sometimes, we come across confusing images that we fail to comprehend at the first glance. It often takes a second look, to find out what’s wrong with the picture. Blame it on lighting tricks or flabbergasting optical illusions, these puzzling photos succeed in tricking our eyes.

If you love solving such uncanny visual representations, then here is a list of eight perplexing images on the Internet that will pique your interest.

Take, for example, this first picture. Here a man can be seen sitting inside a giant cooking pot. A bill counter is displayed in front of him. Two delivery boys are also captured in the same frame. At first glance, it might seem that the billing is being done. The place where the transactions are taking place looks quite odd. Isn’t it?

In the next image, a group of people is captured standing under an umbrella. The photo is supposedly from a place in Hong Kong. A crowd of men is crammed inside the small tent-like umbrella, while two women are seen walking separately, with a single umbrella. Did you find the most confusing part of the image?

If you are faint-hearted, then brace yourselves as this picture will surely haunt you in your dreams. A man of African origin is captured, standing with his eyes bulging out, holding something in his hand. Upon closer inspection, you will get to see the scary image of a massive moth and a spirit behind him.

The next picture is more hilarious than confusing. It shows an elderly man chasing a boar, who ran off stealing the man’s garments. The board is also accompanied by its kids. As the man runs after the animal, a group of people watches the incident, sharing a laugh.

A lot of things are happening at the same time in the following picture. An injured woman is seen sitting on a stretcher. She can be seen taking a puff from a cigarette. A kid, who also appears in the same frame, holds an animal by its tail upside-down, showing it off to the woman.

Coming to the next picture, a man on a metro is found reading a female ejaculation book while munching on raw cabbage. Quite odd, isn’t it?

This picture has gone viral earlier, which shows a group of visitors inside a cage, while lionesses surround the people from outside. This image is a striking reminder of how trapped animals feel while inside a cage and is bound to make you feel uncomfortable.

Black cats are often associated with evil and witchery. So what would be your first impression when you see a group of black cats, enjoying a whirl spinner at a playground? Eerie right? If yes, then have a look at this creepy picture.

