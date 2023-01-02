These Ethiopian Women are Recycling Plastic Waste, One Bottle At a Time

If you think our plastic waste production is not a cause for concern, think again. The United Nations has stated that we produce 400 million tonnes of plastic every year. In fact, they have forecasted our global production of primary plastic to reach 1,100 million tonnes by 2050. Thankfully, not all is lost. A women-only business in Ethiopia has made its mission to gather plastic waste and transform it into new products. The founder, Derebe Lemma operates her business from the capital of the country, Addis Ababa. Her focus is to employ only women workers. The team of 72 women is in charge of collecting, sorting, and crushing plastic bottles. 4 thousand kilograms of crushed plastic is delivered to a Chinese textile company on a daily basis.

Derebe Lemma is also helping manage another issue besides tackling the plastic waste issue in Ethiopia. Finding employment for females. “I focused to employ only women workers. What is unique about my company is that our employees are married women from low-income families,” Lemma said. The entrepreneur went on to add, “Our government gave me a large workplace, and [I am planning to] increase my workers from 72 to 300 women.”

The clip was shared by NowThis on their Twitter handle. Check it out here:

This woman-only business in Ethiopia is on a mission to turn plastic waste into new products pic.twitter.com/ypkpbZwIDR— NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 1, 2023

Waste management is being tackled quite seriously in Ethiopia. Amref Health Africa in the country is bringing young people to get involved in incoming-generating activities. This is done in part to support solid waste management in the slums of Addis Ababa. One of these income-generating activities is collecting solid waste. The employees are set to collect plastic waste that is thrown out and deliver it to proper disposal sites. In collaboration with Addis Ababa Waste Management offices, Amref Health Africa in Ethiopia is supporting three Income Generating Groups: Eshetaol Cleansing Service Association, Enimer Betsidat Yederek Koshasha Masweged Sira, and Askual Sanitary Work Cooperative Society.

What are your thoughts on this method of recycling?

