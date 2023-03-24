These Images of Multicoloured Orbital Sunset Snapped From Space By ISS are Truly Spectacular

The International Space Station (ISS) has shared a series of stunning images on their Instagram page, showcasing the multicoloured beauty of an orbital sunset. The pictures were taken in February 2023 as the ISS orbited above the Atlantic Ocean. The last rays of the sunset can be seen illuminating Earth’s horizon in a range of shades, and the images have captured the attention of many space enthusiasts on Instagram. The images of the multicoloured sunset have already received over 52,000 likes and numerous comments from people who are in awe of the stunning views.

One user commented that the pictures were “beautiful," while another user said “Love number five the most. The pics are all the more special for being captured in outer space,”. Others commented on the technical skill required to capture such stunning images from space. One person even posted, “Gorgeous show of tech and light, bravo!”, while another commented, “Really beautiful,”. Many users expressed their appreciation for the beauty of the images through heart emojis.

The ISS’s Instagram page frequently shares images and videos of various space-related phenomena, including astronauts on spacewalks and auroras dancing around the Earth. The posts generate a lot of buzz and excitement among their followers, and this latest share is no different.

The International Space Station (ISS) is a habitable artificial satellite in low Earth orbit, developed and maintained through international cooperation between the US, Russia, Europe, Japan, and Canada. It is used as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory for the advancement of science in a variety of subjects, including astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology, and physics. The ISS has been continuously occupied since November 2000 and is expected to remain in operation until at least 2028.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here