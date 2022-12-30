CHANGE LANGUAGE
These Majestic Photos of Kashmir Valley Covered in Snow Will Make You Want to Be There

Majestic Photos of Kashmir Valley Covered in Snow.

Many took to their Twitter handles and shared images and videos of snowfall in Kashmir.

Cold conditions intensified in Kashmir as the valley continues to reel under sub-zero temperatures. The weather is leaving no stone unturned in giving all the feels with cold wave conditions in several areas and the blanket of snow adding to the biting cold weather. While tourists are enjoying snowfall, many took to their Twitter handles and shared images and videos. People can be seen grooving in the cold weather. Some people have also shared scenic views from Gulmarg valley.

Srinagar experienced its first snowfall yesterday and people cannot get enough of it. This comes in after the valley experienced a dry but colder Christmas this year. The MeT office had earlier said that there is a possibility of a wet spell.

Here is a look at the pictures and videos that people have been sharing:

Intense cold conditions led to freezing of water supply lines in many areas as well as the freezing of the interiors of the Dal Lake.

