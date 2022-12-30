These Majestic Photos of Kashmir Valley Covered in Snow Will Make You Want to Be There

Cold conditions intensified in Kashmir as the valley continues to reel under sub-zero temperatures. The weather is leaving no stone unturned in giving all the feels with cold wave conditions in several areas and the blanket of snow adding to the biting cold weather. While tourists are enjoying snowfall, many took to their Twitter handles and shared images and videos. People can be seen grooving in the cold weather. Some people have also shared scenic views from Gulmarg valley.

Srinagar experienced its first snowfall yesterday and people cannot get enough of it. This comes in after the valley experienced a dry but colder Christmas this year. The MeT office had earlier said that there is a possibility of a wet spell.

Here is a look at the pictures and videos that people have been sharing:

Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh NH, other major roads closed Kashmir, few upper reaches of Jammu receive season’s 1st #snowfall pic.twitter.com/UwjBBFvTEs— Nazaket Rather (@RatherNazaket) December 30, 2022

Heavy snowfall in upper reaches of Bandipora district Gurez valley has received more than 12 inches of fresh snow.Bandipora-Gurez road has been closed for vehicular movement.Snow clearance machines have been pressed into service to clear the roads Video by: Aadil Abdullah pic.twitter.com/Q9ts2FHFxi — Kashmir Weather Forecast (@KashmirForecast) December 30, 2022

Intense cold conditions led to freezing of water supply lines in many areas as well as the freezing of the interiors of the Dal Lake.

